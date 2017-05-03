Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington who inspires American Diddy, and gets endorsement from Diddy

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper and Vic O’s rival, Speed Darlington has just received his first international recognition! Moments ago, award-winning American rapper Diddy took to his Instagram to share a video of the rapper trying to explain the meaning of his popular slang, “Bang Dida Dang.” “I love this. Brother! He inspires me!!! Bang DIDA …

The post See the Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington who inspires American Diddy, and gets endorsement from Diddy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.