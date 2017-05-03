See the Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington who inspires American Diddy, and gets endorsement from Diddy

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper and Vic O’s rival, Speed Darlington has just received his first international recognition! Moments ago, award-winning American rapper Diddy took to his Instagram to share a video of the rapper trying to explain the meaning of his popular slang, “Bang Dida Dang.” “I love this. Brother! He inspires me!!! Bang DIDA …

