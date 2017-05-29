See The Safety Truck By Samsung Intends To Save Your Life!

Semi-trailers are infamous and dangerous for the drivers at the back when they try to pass them. Samsung has come out with a solution so that drivers at the back can overcome these stressful and irritating obstacles a bit easily.

Samsung has attached giant LCD panels at the back of the semi-trailers which displays the road ahead in real time as captured by the front facing camera. This makes the life of the drivers at the back easier and safer.

As stated by the Samsung’s video, one person dies in traffic accident every hour so far as Argentina is concerned. A vehicle like ‘Safety Truck’ is an immediate necessity over there.

The system is simple but a bit costly. A small camera placed on the front of the trailer captures the live feed of the road and the same is displayed on the screens at the back. There’s even provision of night-vision feed for night-time driving.

Samsung has already tested the prototype truck but nothing is plying on the road as of date. According to Samsung, they are working with the local authorities in order to optimize the system for live usage.

“So far Samsung has been able to confirm that the technology works and that this idea can definitely save the lives of many people,” they wrote in their official communication.

-Technology Vista