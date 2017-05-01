See The Shorts And Shoe Governor Fayose Wore To May Day Celebration in Ado-Ekiti

Public stunt! This is the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose acknowledging the March past of Labour and Trade Unions during the 2017 Workers’ Day Celebration held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, 1st May 2017.

He wore shorts!

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

