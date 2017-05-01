Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See What an OAU Student is Creating as his Final Year Project

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Twitter user @okizle on Sunday shared photos of his cousin’s uncompleted final year project and they have gone viral! In 27 hours the tweet has been retweeted almost 2,400 times. The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) undergraduate is creating a bust sculpture of the incumbent Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. See photos below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.