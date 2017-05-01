See What an OAU Student is Creating as his Final Year Project
Twitter user @okizle on Sunday shared photos of his cousin’s uncompleted final year project and they have gone viral! In 27 hours the tweet has been retweeted almost 2,400 times. The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) undergraduate is creating a bust sculpture of the incumbent Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. See photos below:
