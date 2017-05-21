See what happened to girl after getting an injection from Nurse in Owerri (Photos)

According to a Female forum user who shared the news, she wrote;

‘When u take a look at this pictures what comes to mind, burns? Hot water or fire…. But it’s neither of those. This was caused by an injection reaction (that’s what the doctor called it!)

8years old ofeyinwa is currently at the federal Medical Center Owerri, he’s suffering from what the doctor called injection reaction, apparently, ifeyinwa got down with a cold few weeks back, then her aunty took him to a Nearby chemist, the nurse gave her an injection (obviously expired) … Anti-maleria she called it. Not quite long ofeyinwa’s skin change and it resulted into this, burns all over her face and body. Please let’s pray for her quick recovery.’

Internet users are saying she is reacting to the medication and not the nurse’s fault..

