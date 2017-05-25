Pages Navigation Menu

See What Manchester United Will Earn From Europa League Final Win Over Ajax

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports

Manchester United are set to pocket about £77.5million from winning the Europa League. Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted in a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Eredivisie side in Stockholm, to qualify for the Champions League. According to the Times, United will earn £50m from the Champions League in TV rights and prize money, along …

