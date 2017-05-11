Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Segun Arinze’s daughter attacks him for not being a good father – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Segun Arinze's daughter attacks him for not being a good father
NAIJ.COM
On May 11, Nollywood actor Segun Arinze posted photos of his beautiful daughter Renny Arinze, wishing her a happy birthday. He said: "Wow! Time sure does fly! My Daughter Renny is 20!! I wish you great wisdom, good health, long life, deep knowledge …
Segun Arinze wishes daughter happy birthday, gets bashing in returnVanguard
“Love your dad, despite whatever you feel he may have done” – Daddy Freeze advises Segun Arinze's Daughter RennyBellaNaija (press release) (blog)
Segun Arinze Actor ripped apart by daughter on InstagramPulse Nigeria
P.M. News –BuzzNigeria.com –The Olisa Blogazine
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.