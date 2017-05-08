Pages Navigation Menu

Seized $43 million: Why Wike, Fani-Kayode, others must not go scot-free – Amaechi

Posted on May 8, 2017

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has lashed out at the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for linking the $43m recently discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in an Ikoyi apartment to him. Recall that Wike had claimed that the huge sum allegedly uncovered by the anti-graft agency was owned by his […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

