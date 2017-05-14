Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seized $43m: Why Osinbajo must release findings of his committee – Timi Frank

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspended National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, on Sunday charged the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to make public the report of Presidential committee investigating the controversial $43m found in an apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State. Frank noted that failure […]

Seized $43m: Why Osinbajo must release findings of his committee – Timi Frank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.