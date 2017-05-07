Selena Gomez shares teaser for 13 Reasons Why season 2 – Stuff.co.nz
|
Stuff.co.nz
|
Selena Gomez shares teaser for 13 Reasons Why season 2
Stuff.co.nz
Selena Gomez, a producer of controversial the teen show, has posted a teaser for the follow up season. Singer Selena Gomez has shared footage teasing the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The clip comes just days after a second season of the popular …
'13 Reasons Why' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
'13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!