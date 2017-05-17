Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sen. Adeleke didn’t die from poison–Pathologist

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr Taiwo Sholaja, the lead pathologist who carried out  the autopsy on the body of  the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke,  on Wednesday told a  coroner inquest that no trace  of poison was found in the body system of the deceased when it was examined.

Sholaja,  while giving evidence before the coroner, Chief  Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, said the autopsy carried out by him and two other pathologists from Ladoke Akintola University Hospital, Osogbo,  revealed that the late senator died of “aspiration of gastric content due to multiple drug overdose.’’

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He said the autopsy carried out by him and his team was performed in the presence of the Police Divisional Officer of  Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo,  SP Ogunkanmi Gbemileke and the two other pathologists from LAUTECH.

Sholaja also said that  before the autopsy, he gathered from a  family member, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sani, that the late politician had  complained of pains in the knees, and inability to sleep.

He added that some drugs were said to have been  administered on him.

Sholaja  said after  an examination was carried out on Adeleke’s  body, it was discovered that the drugs which were administered  on him in excess quantity caused his death  as his breathing was blocked due to a side effect.

“Aspiration of the gastric content blocked his airwaves through depriving the body of oxygen which was also evident in the bluish discolouration shown on some parts of the deceased’s  body,’’ he said.

He said the used containers of the drugs administered on him indicated that a banned drug,  Analgin injection as well as Diazepam injection, pentasozine injection, gentamicin and hydrocortisone drugs were given to him.

The pathologist  said the side effects  of most of the drugs given to the deceased included  drowsiness, vomiting and cardiovascular collapse which resulted in  blockage of his breathing.

He said though the deceased had  a hypertensive heart decease which could have caused sudden death, there was, however,  no evidence of  this  from the result of the autopsy.

Sholaja also  said the police toxicologist report,  which was presented to him  after samples were taken, showed abnormally high level of alcohol, sedative and Analgin in the blood of the deceased.

No traces of poison and metal was, however,  found.

Gbemileke, the DPO of Dugbe Police Station  and the Officer in charge of  Homicide,  SP Etetah Moses,  both confirmed that the empty bottles and injections of the drugs given to the deceased were in  police custody.

But when Mr Aderibigbe Alfred, the nurse that administered  the drugs on Adeleke was called, his counsel, Lekan Alabi,  prayed  the court to allow his client appear on Friday.

He said the  summon was only served on him on Tuesday, adding that his client  needed more time to prepare.

The coroner, however, rejected the plea, saying Alfred must  appear before the court on Thursday, the next adjourned date.

 

The post Sen. Adeleke didn’t die from poison–Pathologist appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.