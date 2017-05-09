Sen. Enoh defects to APC

Sen. John Enoh (PDP-Cross River) on Tuesday at the Senate plenary, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC). He relied on Order 43 of the Senate’s Standing Rules, and said that his defection was with the support of his constituents.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

