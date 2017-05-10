Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate averts constitutional crisis

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Declares Osinbajo Acting President SENATE yesterday affirmed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the acting president following what would have led to constitutional crisis in the country over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari in his letter to Senate and House of Representatives to name him as such. Buhari travelled to London last Sunday night for […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.