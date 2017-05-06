Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate barres 7 TV Stations from covering its proceedings, Press Corps kicks

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate has barred at least 7 Television Stations in the country from covering its proceedings in the chamber, reducing the number of TV-stations accredited to 5. Those accredited are Africa Independent Television, NTA and Channels Television, TV-Continental and Silverbird TV. This is coming barely 24 hours when the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, addressed the Press […]

Senate barres 7 TV Stations from covering its proceedings, Press Corps kicks

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.