Senate bars Buhari’s appointee from assuming office

The Senate has barred President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission Lanre Gbajabiamila to steer clear of the office until his nomination is confirmed by the legislative body.

It frowned at the resumption of the nominee without an appointment letter and legislative confirmation, saying this is in violation of Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Lottery Regulation Commission which stipulates that the President shall appoint the Director-General subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The resolution followed an investigation by the Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan and presentation of his findings at Thursday plenary.

The nominee was one of the 23 appointees to head various federal agencies by President Buhari, through an announcement made by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on April 14.

In a Point of Order raised at Wednesday plenary, Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi State) observed that Gbajabiamila had already assumed office in contravention of extant laws.

However, Senate President Bukola Saraki who expressed shock at the revelation, asked the Senate Leader to investigate the matter and report back within 24 hours.

Presenting his findings at Thursday plenary, Lawan said the Executive admitted that the nominee erred by assuming office without following due process.

He urged appointees whose confirmations are yet to be approved by the Senate to wait rather than violate the law.

“The nominee for the office of the Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission actually assumed office. I think he was misadvised and therefore assumed office without going through the stipulated due process.

“I spoke with all those who should know better including the Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Habibat Lawal) and the conclusion on the side of the Executive is that he erred because probably he didn’t get the correct briefing that he should have waited until due process and due diligence were completed.

“On this side, I believe that that was an error and there was a genuine appeal from the Executive that no such thing will ever happen again. I advise the SGF that that nominee should not be seen within the vicinity of the the office of the DG until he is confirmed and an appointment letter is given to him.

“I also want to take this opportunity to ask and advise the Executive that such a thing must never be allowed to happen again. And also for nominees who may be so eager to start work that they should tarry a while until due diligence is followed to its logical conclusion.

“I believe that this is a worthwhile investigation and I believe that those who are supposed to ensure total compliance with our legislations now know better,” he told lawmakers.

Ruling on the matter, Saraki urged the Executive to respect the law at all times, even as George Sekibo (APC, Rivers State) insisted that the matter should not have been brought under ‘personal explanation’ in the first instance.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate bars Buhari’s appointee from assuming office appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

