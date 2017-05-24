Senate Committee Unhappy With State Of Power Projects In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Senate Committee Unhappy With State Of Power Projects In Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Senate Committee on Power and Steel development has expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the 215KVA Kudenda Power Plant and other independent power projects in Kaduna State. According to the committee, failure to complete the …
NPA's seizure of 156m euros equipment stalls 245MW power plant
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!