Senate complementing Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, not mocking it

Nigerian Senate says contrary to the views in some quarters that the Red Chamber was mocking the anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, it has more than enough proofs to show that the lawmakers were working to strengthen the anti-corruption process and institutions. A statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu […]

Senate complementing Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, not mocking it

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

