Senate confirms Ocheni, Hassan as ministers
SENATE yesterday confirmed Prof Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Mr Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The nominees were confirmed after fielding questions from Senators at plenary. The confirmation of the nominees by the Senate followed a request by President Muhammdu Buhari in accordance with Section 147(2) […]
