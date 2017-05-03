Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni, Suleiman Hassan As Ministers

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe State as ministers, following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari in March.

The nominees were confirmed after screening by senators at plenary.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a request by the president in accordance with Section147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The duo displayed impressive performances today when they came before the Senate committee of the whole presided by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The nominees responded to questions posed by lawmakers mainly on their respective areas of competence and backgrounds.

Saraki, in his remarks, after announcing the confirmation of the nominees, congratulated them for scaling through the screening.

He expressed optimism that with their performance during the screening, they would contribute effectively to the development of the nation.

“We hope their contribution to Federal Executive Council (FEC) will add value to the economy. “The challenges are enormous and I hope they will carry out their duties to the best of their ability,’’ Saraki said.

Buhari had forwarded the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate as replacements for late Mr James Ocholi (Kogi) and Mrs Amina Mohammed (Gombe).

Ocholi, who was Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, died in an auto crash in 2016.

Mohammed, Minister of Environment, stepped down to take up the post of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The post Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni, Suleiman Hassan As Ministers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

