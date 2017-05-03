Senate confirms the nomination of two ministers

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of two ministerial nominees sent to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for legislative confirmation. They are Professor Stephen Nkani Ocheni (Kogi State) and Mr. Suleiman Zana Hassan (Gombe State). Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

The post Senate confirms the nomination of two ministers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

