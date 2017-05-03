Senate confirms the nomination of two ministers
The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of two ministerial nominees sent to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for legislative confirmation. They are Professor Stephen Nkani Ocheni (Kogi State) and Mr. Suleiman Zana Hassan (Gombe State). Source: ( Punch Newspaper )
