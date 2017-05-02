Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate drops Nigerian Peace Corps bill

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate, on Tuesday, suspended passage of the conference report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, over the allegation of fraud in the recruitment exercise by the organisation which is being prosecuted in a court.

The bill sharply divided senators at the plenary.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had separately passed the bill before the harmonisation of its provisions.

Details later

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Senate drops Nigerian Peace Corps bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.