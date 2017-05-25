Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate finally passes PIGB – TheCable

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Senate finally passes PIGB
TheCable
The senate has passed the petroleum industry governance bill (PIGB), which is the first part of the petroleum industry bill (PIB). The upper legislative chamber passed the bill after the senators considered clauses in the bill. The bill, which has not
Senate passes Petroleum Industry BillPremium Times
Business PIB: 7 Things You Should Know About The Bill That Will Split NNPCNigerian Bulletin
Senate Lawmakers finally pass Petroleum Industry Governance BillPulse Nigeria
Naija247news –The Olisa Blogazine –News Agency of Nigeria (press release) –NAIJ.COM
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.