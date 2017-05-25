Senate finally passes PIGB – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Senate finally passes PIGB
TheCable
The senate has passed the petroleum industry governance bill (PIGB), which is the first part of the petroleum industry bill (PIB). The upper legislative chamber passed the bill after the senators considered clauses in the bill. The bill, which has not …
Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill
Business PIB: 7 Things You Should Know About The Bill That Will Split NNPC
Senate Lawmakers finally pass Petroleum Industry Governance Bill
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!