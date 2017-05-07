Senate gets commendation over passage of Maritime varsity bill

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Michael Johnny, has commended the Senate for the passage of the bill establishing the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West local government area.

Chief Johnny, in a statement in Warri, also urged the House of Representatives to quickly pass the bill, once transmitted to it from the Senate.

His words: “I really appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the opening of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko. I had earlier appealed to the President to order the reopening to enable academic activities start this year. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is really complimenting the efforts and actualising the vision of President Buhari in Gbaramatu Kingdom and Niger Delta region”.

He also commended the Senate for passing the bill establishing the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, especially Senator James Manager, for sponsoring the bill. Now that the Senate has passed the bill and will transmit same to the House of Representatives for concurrence, I urge the House to quickly pass the bill as well. I am happy for the development and the people of Gbaramatu kingdom are happy over the passage of the bill”.

He further assured that President Buhari will gladly assent to the bill because of the his good intentions for Gbaramatu kingdom and Niger Delta region.

