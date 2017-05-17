Senate give two weeks ultimatum to agencies yet to submit budget proposal

The Senate, Wednesday, gave a two weeks ultimatum to government agencies who are yet to submit their budget proposal for scrutiny.

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah had, Tuesday, drew the attention of his colleagues to the abnormality during plenary, insisted that it was wrong for agencies to spend money that has not been appropriated by the legislature.

Na’Allah noted that he intends to bring the issue to the floor as a motion so that Senators will understand the implications and the need to assist the government to fight corruption.

“I deliberately decided that I will bring it on the floor, so that Senators will understand the implications,” Na’Allah said.

“In our commitment to assist this government to fight corruption, we must stand on our feet that every spirit of our law must be obeyed by those holding public offices.

“I think that if you permit me I will like to come tomorrow by way of motion, so it can be debated on the Floor of the Senate.

“The only approach this Senate can take to assist this government in fighting corruption, is to insist that gross abuse of power and misuse of power must be stopped by every government agency.

“The only way we can build our institutions is to radically address the issue of abuse of power and misuse of power. I think that if you give me permission, I will like to bring it tomorrow as a motion.”

The full list of agencies yet to submit their budget, as released by the Senate, below:

Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASEI), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), National Maritime Authority (NMA), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA),

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Communications Commission (NCC), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Others are National Insurance Commission (NIC), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC), Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Radio Nigeria, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Federal Mortgage Bank, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), as well as Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGZFA)

The post Senate give two weeks ultimatum to agencies yet to submit budget proposal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

