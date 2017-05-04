Pages Navigation Menu

Senate moves to harmonise child adoption laws

Posted on May 4, 2017

SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has pledged that the 8th Senate would harmonise all child adoption laws in the country to make them easier for Nigerians wishing to adopt children do so without hindrance. Saraki spoke when the South East Professional Women Association of Nigeria and the Diaspora, SEPWAND, visited him at the National Assembly. […]

