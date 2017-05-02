Senate moves to strengthen U.K, Nigeria agreements on prisoners transfer – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Senate moves to strengthen U.K, Nigeria agreements on prisoners transfer
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday began discussion on various agreements entered into, by the United Kingdom and Nigeria over transfer of sentenced persons. In a motion which was moved by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he pointed out …
