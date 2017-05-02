Senate moves to strengthen U.K, Nigeria agreements on prisoners transfer

The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday began discussion on various agreements entered into, by the United Kingdom and Nigeria over transfer of sentenced persons. In a motion which was moved by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he pointed out that there was confusion in one of the agreements signed by former Attorney-General and Minister of […]

Senate moves to strengthen U.K, Nigeria agreements on prisoners transfer

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

