Senate orders halt to concessioning of Port Harcourt refinery over lack of transparency

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate on Tuesday called for the termination of all transactions regarding the concession of Port Harcourt Refinery to AGIP and OANDO. The decision follows a motion from Senator Sabo Mohammed(Jigawa South) asking it to investigate how the deal was sealed. Complaining that due process of Public Procurement was not followed, he urged the Senate to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

