Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate orders IGP to arrest, prosecute killer-herdsmen nationwide

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

WORRIED by continued cases of killings of Nigerians across the country by suspected herdsmen, the Senate yesterday ordered the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to as a matter of urgent national security priority, arrest the killers of Mr. Solomon Ejoh and all armed killers masquerading as herdsmen in communities, forests, and farms in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.