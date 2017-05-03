Senate panel: Lawal must be prosecuted – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Senate panel: Lawal must be prosecuted
The Nation Newspaper
The travails of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir David Lawal, may be far from over. The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating “Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East”, yesterday recommended his …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!