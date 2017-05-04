Senate passes law to establish Maritime University in Niger Delta
Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, had hinted that the project had been cancelled.
The post Senate passes law to establish Maritime University in Niger Delta appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!