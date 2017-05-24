Senate passes National Sports Commission Bill

A Bill for an Act to establish the National Sports Commission(NSC) to oversee the administration of sports and other related matters was on Tuesday passed by the Senate. The passage of the bill, sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Mr Obinna Ogba, came through a voice vote after its clause-by-clause consideration by the…

The post Senate passes National Sports Commission Bill appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

