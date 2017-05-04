Senate Postpones Presentation Of Nigeria’s 2017 Budget Report

The senate on Thursday postponed the presentation of the report of senate committee on appropriations on the 2017 budget listed on its order paper.

At today’s plenary, the majority leader of the senate, Ahmed Lawan, said the upper legislative chamber will receive the report on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

He said, “I have also equally been informed that by the grace of God, definitely, the Budget 2017 will be laid on Tuesday. Having said this, Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I will move that we stand down this report to Tuesday, the next legislative day.”

The Committees on Appropriations in the Senate and House of Representatives had planned to present their reports today, while the presentation was listed on the Order Paper for the plenary.

He, however, said that the senate’s joint committees of appropriation and finance, chaired by Danjuma Goje and John Enoh respectively failed to present the document.

“They are meeting with the house committee on appropriation to cross the Ts and dot the Is of the 2017 budget by harmonising and I have also been informed that by the grace of God, the budget 2017 will be laid on Tuesday,” the senate leader added.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent the budget to the national assembly in December 2016.

