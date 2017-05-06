Senate President restricts cameramen into the Senate chamber

The recent restriction of cameramen into the Senate chamber has been because of security reasons according to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. According to the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the Senate, and the National Assembly by extension, had nothing against the press. …

The post Senate President restricts cameramen into the Senate chamber appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

