Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Press Corps plans boycott of plenary due to alleged high handedness of Clerk

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was confusion in the Senate on Thursday as Television Cameramen and photographers boycotted legislative proceedings due to high handedness of the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh. In a buildup to this development, it was learnt that some Senators on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) complained about the position of Cameramen during […]

Senate Press Corps plans boycott of plenary due to alleged high handedness of Clerk

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.