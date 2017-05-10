Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate probes BPP over bogus contracts – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Senate probes BPP over bogus contracts
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
The Senate has mandated its Committee on Public Procurement to investigate alleged irregularities in the award of contracts by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). The committee is to report back to the Senate in five weeks. The decision followed a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.