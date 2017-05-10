Senate probes BPP over bogus contracts – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
Senate probes BPP over bogus contracts
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
The Senate has mandated its Committee on Public Procurement to investigate alleged irregularities in the award of contracts by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). The committee is to report back to the Senate in five weeks. The decision followed a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!