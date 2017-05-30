Senate probes concession of Port Harcourt refinery to Agip, Oando plc – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Senate probes concession of Port Harcourt refinery to Agip, Oando plc
The Nation Newspaper
The Senate Tuesday resolved to investigate the planned concession of the Port Harcourt Refinery to Agip and Oando plc by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The upper chamber also asked the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to stop all processes and …
