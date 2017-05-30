Senate probes concession of Port Harcourt refinery to Agip, Oando plc – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business


Senate probes concession of Port Harcourt refinery to Agip, Oando plc
The Senate Tuesday resolved to investigate the planned concession of the Port Harcourt Refinery to Agip and Oando plc by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The upper chamber also asked the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to stop all processes and …
BREAKING: Senate halts Port Harcourt refinery concession to AgipPremium Times
Senate halts concession of P'Harcourt refinery to Agip, OandoTheCable
Senate halts sale of Port Harcourt refineryRipples Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
all 6 news articles »

