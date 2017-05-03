Pages Navigation Menu

Senate reaffirms commitment to upholding media rights

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday reaffirmed Senate’s commitment toward upholding the rights of the media. Saraki gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the event of World Press Freedom Day in Abuja. “As we all know, today is World Press Freedom Day, a day that gives all of us, both […]

