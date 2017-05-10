Senate receives 2017 budget

AFTER many months of deliberations, the Senate yesterday formally received the 2017 budget for consideration. The budget which was presented by the Joint Senate Committee on Appropriation and Finance at plenary, came five months after its presentation by the Executive. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the N7.298trillion budget to a joint session of […]

