Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate reveals when Osinbajo will receive 2017 budget for assent

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate, on Tuesday disclosed that the 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will be transmitted to the Presidency for assent latest by Wednesday. Spokesperson of the Upper Legislative Chambers, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, explained that the delay in the transmission of the bill was because the document was still undergoing legislative processes after […]

Senate reveals when Osinbajo will receive 2017 budget for assent

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.