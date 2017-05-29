Senate seeks virile economy, rule of law

•Lagos speaker promises good governance

The leadership of the National Assembly has sought the cooperation of Nigerians in building a virile economy as to sustain the nation’s democracy.

The Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the real challenge to the sustenance of Nigeria’s fledgling democratic journey was the absence of a solid economy that guarantees the citizens high standards of living and even development nationwide.

He also advocated strong democratic institutions, saying it was only by respecting the values they represent that the nation could guarantee stability, development and consistency.

But his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, in his goodwill message, noted that the major hindrance to the country’s democracy was the arbitrary deployment of power by the political leadership, thus undermining the rule of law.

He stated that democratic dividends were not just limited to provision of good roads, hospitals, electricity, but also incorporate other socio-economic infrastructure that are still grossly inadequate. The federal lawmaker stressed the need to uphold constitutionalism and the rule of law.

His words: “Any government is capable of providing social amenities and other forms of infrastructure as even several dictatorships around the world have indeed provided better ones.

“As we celebrate the 18th anniversary of the return of democracy, we must remind ourselves that the greatest blessings of democracy are the guarantee of constitutionalism, rule of law, respect for human rights, courts, separation of powers, and the ballot box which are the basic differences between democracy and undemocratic forms of government.”

Also yesterday, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, assured residents of the commitment of the state and federal governments to improve the economy and better the welfare of Nigerians.

