Senate set to save poultry sector, says Saraki
Guardian (blog)
Senate set to save poultry sector, says Saraki
Guardian (blog)
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate will intervene with legislations and other policies aimed at saving the nation's poultry farmers from unfair competition by smugglers of imported products, lack of access to cheap funds …
