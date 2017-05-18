Senate slams Presidency over appointment without approval

Senate yesterday berated the Presidency for appointing Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, without required referral to it for consideration and confirmation as stipulated by the constitution. The alleged appointment of the director general without the required due process was brought before the Senate by Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

