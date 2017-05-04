Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi unsure of when 2017 Budget will be laid

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has admitted he is not sure when the 2017 Appropriation Bill will be laid in the upper chambers. There were speculation that the document would be laid today, but Senator Abdullahi, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations said it […]

Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi unsure of when 2017 Budget will be laid

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.