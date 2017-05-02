Senate stands down Peace Corps Bill report – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Senate stands down Peace Corps Bill report
Daily Trust
The Senate on Tuesday stood down deliberation on the Conference Report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment etc Bill, 2017 over concern of allegations against the corps. Allegation of fraud had been made against the corps which had been in …
