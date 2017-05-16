Senate summons Rotimi Amaechi
The Senate has asked Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to appear before it and explain why the eastern corridor of the country’s rail lines was excluded from the proposed loan from the China Exim Bank. In April this year, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a letter to the National Assembly, asking for approval to borrow $5.851 […]
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!