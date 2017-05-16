Senate summons Rotimi Amaechi

The Senate has asked Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, to appear before it and explain why the eastern corridor of the country’s rail lines was excluded from the proposed loan from the China Exim Bank. In April this year, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a letter to the National Assembly, asking for approval to borrow $5.851 […]

