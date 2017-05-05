Senate tasks FG on River Niger’s incessant boat mishap
WORRIED by the incessant boat mishaps on River Niger, the Senate yesterday urged the federal government to immediately conduct a survey into the stretch of river in the area with a view to putting safe navigational aid in place. The upper legislative chamber, which gave the charge following a motion, “Incessant boat mishap and loss […]
The post Senate tasks FG on River Niger’s incessant boat mishap appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!