Senate threatens Buhari for appointing DG without due process – NAIJ.COM

An angry Senate declared on Wednesday, May 17 that it could halt the appointment of the director-general of the National Lottery Commission because it was done by President Buhari without due process. The Senate said the appointment of the …
Melaye slams executive over 'unlawful' appointment of lottery commission DG
Senate threatens to stop appointment of DG, National Lottery Commission, Ekweremadu
