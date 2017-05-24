Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to CBN: Convert lower currency notes into coins – Vanguard

Senate to CBN: Convert lower currency notes into coins
ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to urgently convert lower currency notes into coins to facilitate retail transactions in the country. Senate chamber. The upper chamber said it had become very imperative to make
