Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate to investigate increase in rape, tasks judges

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to investigate the increase in rape and sexual assault across the country. They also urged judges and magistrates to revisit court sentencing policies on violent sexual offences to reflect the very serious nature of the crimes. The motion titled: “Urgent need to investigate the alarming rate of Rape […]

Senate to investigate increase in rape, tasks judges

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.