Senate to investigate increase in rape, tasks judges

The Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to investigate the increase in rape and sexual assault across the country. They also urged judges and magistrates to revisit court sentencing policies on violent sexual offences to reflect the very serious nature of the crimes. The motion titled: “Urgent need to investigate the alarming rate of Rape […]

